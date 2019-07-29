Here’s what we know about the gunman in the Gilroy mass shooting

Gilroy Garlic Festival director: This day is one of the most tragic things I’ve ever seen Hours after the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on July 28, 2019, the executive director of the garlic festival spoke to the media about the incident that killed 4 people and injured a dozen more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hours after the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on July 28, 2019, the executive director of the garlic festival spoke to the media about the incident that killed 4 people and injured a dozen more.

Police say they have identified the man who opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday but have not released his name, CNN reports.

The man, who was wearing camouflage and carrying a rifle, starting shooting toward the crowd at 5:41 p.m., killing three people and injuring 12, police said. The gunman was soon killed by police.

Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said the man cut his way through a fence to get into the festival about 30 miles south of San Jose, California.

Police officers engaged the shooter “in less than a minute,” Smithee said, and the attack ended minutes after it began.

Police were searching for a possible second suspect.

“We believe based on witness statements that there was a second individual involved in some way,” the police chief told reporters. “We just don’t know in what way.”

Police say they will release more information Monday morning but have not announced a press conference.

