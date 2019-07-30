Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 shot at Walmart in Mississippi

A sheriff says one person is dead and a suspect was shot at a Walmart in the northern Mississippi city of Southaven.

DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco told WHBQ-TV that one person was killed and the suspect was shot.

The shooting prompted a sizeable law enforcement response, with officers setting up a perimeter and entering the Walmart Supercenter.

A woman answering the phone at the Southaven Police Department Tuesday morning said "we have ongoing emergencies" and no one was available to provide information.