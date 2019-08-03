AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump pick for national intelligence director is withdrawing

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's pick for national intelligence director, Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe, withdrew from consideration Friday after just five days as he faced growing questions about his experience and qualifications.

The move underscored the uncertainty over his confirmation prospects. Democrats openly dismissed the Republican congressman as an unqualified partisan and Republicans offered only lukewarm and tentative expressions of support.

The announcement will leave the intelligence community without a permanent, Senate-confirmed leader at a time when the U.S. government is grappling with North Korea's nuclear ambitions, the prospect of war with Iran and the anticipated efforts of Russia or other foreign governments to interfere in the American political system.

In a tweet Friday, Trump said Ratcliffe had decided to stay in Congress so as to avoid "months of slander and libel."

Trump didn't cite specific media reports, though multiple stories in the last week have questioned Ratcliffe's qualifications and suggested that he had misrepresented his experience as a federal prosecutor in Texas.

___

Impeachment summer? August town halls may decide next steps

WASHINGTON (AP) — Freshman Democratic Rep. Andy Kim came face to face with impeachment fervor at a town hall in New Jersey. "Do your job!" shouted one voter.

Several states away, a woman held up a copy of special counsel Robert Mueller's report and told freshman Rep. Elissa Slotkin at a Michigan town hall she hoped she would "be the person that puts us over the top to start an impeachment inquiry."

And in semi-rural Virginia, newcomer Rep. Abigail Spanberger encountered voters with questions, if not resolve, about impeaching President Donald Trump.

"I don't have blood dripping from my fangs for or against impeachment," said David Sussan, 70, a retired U.S. Postal inspector from Chesterfield, who favors starting an inquiry. "I just want the truth to come out."

It's these freshman lawmakers, and others like them, who will likely decide when, if ever, House Democrats start formal efforts to impeach the president.

___

Democratic White House hopefuls target labor at Nevada forum

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nineteen Democrats hoping to be the next president are in Nevada Saturday to win support from labor unions that hold sway in the state that will cast the first votes in the West in next year's primary.

Candidates including former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris will speak Saturday at a labor forum hosted by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, a public employees union that has 1.6 million members nationally.

The event is a moment for the candidates to prove their pro-union credentials as they jockey for support from a powerful source of cash and manpower. Some Nevada Democrats hope to zero in on kitchen-table issues that matter in a state hit hard by the Great Recession.

"The big thing that strikes me about Las Vegas is that it really reflects the future," South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg said while campaigning Friday night at a downtown Las Vegas art walk. "Demographically, it is what the country will look like in a few decades, and economically, I think it shows a lot of the opportunity but also a lot of the vulnerability that is going to be true for more and more of us as Americans."

The Democrats in the crowded field have presented a broad array of policies to help working Americans, including easing student debt and raising wages. They've tussled, though, over health care reform, an issue that is very important to many union members. While Sanders and Warren have pushed for a complete elimination of private and employer-sponsored health plans, Biden and others argue workers have bargained hard for benefit plans they'll want to keep.

___

Freed from Swedish jail, rapper A$AP Rocky lands in US

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nearly a month after he was arrested in Sweden, rapper A$AP Rocky returned to the United States as the verdict in an assault case against him and two other Americans looms.

Los Angeles television stations reported the artist was among a group of people shown emerging from a private airplane at Los Angeles International Airport in footage broadcast late Friday night. The 30-year-old whose real name is Rakim Mayers had flown out of Stockholm Arlanda Airport on Friday, the same day the trio learned they would be released while judges mull a verdict that's expected Aug. 14.

Along with David Rispers Jr. and Bladimir Corniel, the rapper is accused of beating 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari on June 30, outside a fast-food restaurant in central Stockholm. Mayers, who had been jailed since his July 3 arrest, pleaded not guilty at the start of the three-day trial Tuesday.

One of the witnesses to the assault revised her story from initial police reports, testifying Friday that she didn't actually see Mayers hit Jafari with a bottle — a key focus of the trial. She and a friend, testifying anonymously at Stockholm District Court, both maintained that they did see Mayers and his partners assaulting Jafari, though.

"Everything happened very quickly. We were scared for our lives," the first woman told the court in Swedish. "He (Jafari) was bleeding. He showed his injuries on his hand. He also said he had a sore back."

___

US to test new missile as arms treaty with Russia ends

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the scrapping of a landmark arms control agreement Friday, the U.S. announced plans to test a new missile amid growing concerns about emerging threats and new weapons.

U.S. officials said they are no longer hamstrung and could now develop weapons systems previously banned under the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces treaty with Russia, a Cold War-era agreement that both sides repeatedly accused the other of violating. The treaty was also criticized because it did not cover China or missile technology that did not exist a generation ago.

The end of the treaty comes amid rising doubts about whether the two countries will extend an agreement on long-range nuclear weapons scheduled to expire in 2021. President Donald Trump said he has been discussing a new agreement to reduce nuclear weapons with China and Russia.

"And I will tell you China was very, very excited about talking about it and so was Russia," Trump told reporters. "So I think we'll have a deal at some point."

The Trump administration, which gave its six-month notice on Feb. 2 of its pending withdrawal from the INF, had repeatedly said Russia was violating its provisions, an accusation President Barack Obama made as well.

___

Hong Kong protesters stream past designated endpoint

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong protesters ignored police warnings and streamed past the designated endpoint for a rally Saturday in the latest of a series of demonstrations targeting the government of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

"Strike on Monday!" the protesters shouted as they filled the roads in a usually bustling market district, referring to demonstrators' calls for a citywide shutdown. Shop owners shuttered their storefronts in anticipation of a prolonged demonstration.

The street along the route was completely filled with protesters, while other roads were reduced to single lanes. One black-clad protester directed traffic for a line of taxis attempting to get through. Some passing drivers honked their horns and yelled words of encouragement, eliciting cheers from the crowd.

Police warned earlier in the day that those who continued past the pre-approved route would be breaking the law. They called on protesters to stick to designated routes and times after violent clashes marred previous rallies in the summer-long protest movement.

Police held a briefing Saturday ahead of the scheduled rally in Mong Kok, a bustling shopping district with a history of hosting pro-democracy protests. Any demonstrations that are not pre-approved will be "cleared out" as unlawful assemblies, police said.

___

NYPD judge recommends firing officer in Eric Garner death

NEW YORK (AP) — In a reckoning five years in the making, an administrative judge on Friday recommended firing a New York City police officer over the 2014 chokehold death of an unarmed black man whose dying cries of "I can't breathe" fueled a national debate over policing, race and the use of force.

The city's police commissioner will make a final decision this month on whether to fire Officer Daniel Pantaleo, who is white, for his role in Eric Garner's death. Pantaleo was suspended shortly after the judge's decision became public, about two weeks after federal prosecutors closed the book on criminal charges.

Mayor Bill de Blasio hailed the judge's report as "a step toward justice and accountability," while Pantaleo's lawyer and a union leader said it penalized an officer for properly doing his job. The lawyer said he will appeal to state court if Pantaleo is fired.

Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, said the report brought her "some relief" but was overdue and fell short of true accountability.

"It's past time for Mayor Bill de Blasio and the NYPD to end their obstruction, stop spreading misleading talking points and finally take action for my son," she said in a statement.

___

North Korea says Kim supervised latest rocket launcher test

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Saturday its leader Kim Jong Un supervised another test-firing of a new multiple rocket launcher system that could potentially enhance the country's ability to strike targets in South Korea and U.S. military bases there.

The report by Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency came a day after South Korea's military said it detected North Korea firing projectiles twice into the sea off its eastern coast in its third round of weapons tests in just over a week.

Experts say the North's increased testing activity is aimed at ramping up pressure on Washington and Seoul over stalled nuclear negotiations with the United States and planned U.S.-South Korea military exercises, and that its weapons displays could intensify in the coming months if progress in talks isn't made.

North Korea has said Kim supervised the first test of the same rocket artillery system on Wednesday. KCNA said Kim expressed "great satisfaction" over Friday's tests, which it said confirmed the system's "altitude control level flight performance, track changing capability, accuracy of hitting a target and warhead explosion power of the guided ordnance rocket."

The report didn't include any direct mention of the United States or South Korea.

___

Collapsing California cliff claims 3 lives along beach

ENCINITAS, Calif. (AP) — A popular surfing beach was closed Saturday after a cliff collapsed, sending tons of sandstone onto beachgoers and killing three people.

A 30-foot-long slab of the cliff plunged onto the sand near Grandview Beach north of San Diego. A KNSD-TV helicopter captured footage of beach chairs, towels, surf boards and beach toys strewn about the sand.

Other beachgoers and lifeguards at a nearby tower scrambled to the towering pile of debris, which was estimated to weigh tens of thousands of pounds, to help dig out victims.

"I saw first responders, and I saw lifeguards frantically digging people out of the debris," Jim Pepperdine, who lives nearby, told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Pepperdine said he saw people trying to resuscitate a woman before her body was covered.

___

African Union envoy: Sudanese finalize power-sharing deal

CAIRO (AP) — The African Union envoy to Sudan said Saturday the pro-democracy movement and the ruling military council have finalized a power-sharing agreement.

Mohammed el-Hassan Lebatt told reporters that the two sides "fully agreed" on a constitutional declaration outlining the division of power for a three-year transition to elections. He did not provide further details, but said both sides would meet later on Saturday to prepare for a signing ceremony.

The pro-democracy coalition issued a statement saying they would sing the document Sunday.

The military overthrew President Omar al-Bashir in April following months of mass protests against his three-decade-long authoritarian rule. The protesters remained in the streets, demanding a rapid transition to a civilian government. They have been locked in tense negotiations with the military for weeks while holding mass protests.

The two sides reached a preliminary agreement last month following pressure from the United States and its Arab allies , amid growing concerns the political crisis could ignite civil war.