Cabán calls it quits in contested Queens DA race

FILE - In this June 26, 2019, file photo, Democratic primary candidate for Queens district attorney Tiffany Caban responds to questions during an interview in the Queens borough of New York. Caban told supporters Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, that she is calling it quits in her race for Queens district attorney that gained national attention. AP Photo

Tiffany Cabán is calling it quits in her race for Queens district attorney that gained national attention.

Cabán told supporters on Tuesday night that her campaign was conceding the Democratic primary to Queens Borough President Melinda Katz after a judicial review of disputed ballots didn't significantly alter Katz's slim lead in the tightly contested race.

Cabán was leading by more than 1,000 votes after the June 25 primary, but a manual recount led to Katz taking the lead.

The New York City Board of Elections declared Katz the official winner last week. Cabán went to court over ballots her campaign said had been improperly excluded.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A judge's review didn't significantly impact the final decision, leading to Cabán's concession.