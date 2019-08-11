Report: Man killed in shooting at a small Mississippi church

A coroner's vehicle is parked at the scene of a shooting at West Ripley Church of Christ on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Ripley, Miss. Authorities say a man was killed during a shooting at the small northeast Mississippi church. Tina Campbell

Authorities say a man was killed during a shooting at a small northeast Mississippi church.

The Daily Journal reports that Ripley Police Chief Scott White said the shooting occurred Sunday at West Ripley Church of Christ. White says a constable for Tippah County, Keith Bullock, and another church member were involved in the shooting.

The newspaper reports that 57-year-old Patrick Sanders of Dumas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details about what happened were not immediately available.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

White says the shooting occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation.