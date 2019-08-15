Gyllenhaal attributes conquering fear to Oscar-winning doc

FILE - In this June 17, 2019 file photo, actor Jake Gyllenhaal poses for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for 'Spiderman: Far From Home' in London. Gyllenhaal attributes conquering his fear of performing in a one-man play, by watching the Oscar-winning documentary about the free climber Alex Honnold. Few performances are as daunting as the one-person play. That’s why Jake Gyllenhaal had to find a way to conquer that fear when he took on the role of Abe in the second half of “Sea Wall/A Life.” Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision

Jake Gyllenhaal attributes conquering his fear of performing in a one-man play by watching the Oscar-winning documentary about the free climber Alex Honnold.

"Free Solo" shows Honnold climbing the 3,000-foot (914-meter) wall of El Capitan with his bare hands.

Gyllenhaal says that if Honnold could climb a mountain "without any rope, I can do a monologue."

Gyllenhaal stars with Tom Sturridge in "Sea Wall/A Life," a pair of one-man plays currently on Broadway.