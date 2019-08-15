Look inside L.A. home of Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry. It’s going for $1.8 million

Check out Los Angeles home where Meghan Markle lived Before marrying Prince Harry in May 2018 and subsequently living in a palace, actress Megan Markle, now Duchess of Sussex, lived in a Colonial-style home in Los Angeles. That house is now for sale for $1.8 million. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Before marrying Prince Harry in May 2018 and subsequently living in a palace, actress Megan Markle, now Duchess of Sussex, lived in a Colonial-style home in Los Angeles. That house is now for sale for $1.8 million.

Before marrying Prince Harry in May 2018 and subsequently living in a palace, actress Megan Markle, now Duchess of Sussex, lived in a Colonial-style home in Los Angeles. That house is now for sale for $1.8 million.

The video above gives a close-up look at the home at 447 Highland Avenue.

The four bedroom, 3 bath, 2,262-square-foot house is near downtown Hollywood.

“It has recently been put on the market staged in pure Meghan style, almost as if she had just stepped out for a quick trip to the grocery,” according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, which reported on the sale.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Meghan was married to producer Trevor Engelson when she owned the house until 2013, according to TMZ. Eventually, the couple divorced and she moved to Toronto to film “Suits.”

Sunlight bounces off of the white walls of the 1924 Colonial. The open floor plan offers a family room, living room with fireplace and dining area, as well as an eat-in kitchen with white cabinets are covered with marble counter tops. The dining room opens onto a patio for entertaining and there is a two-car garage with additional parking.

Markle, now a mother, is rumored to be looking for a second home in California where her mother lives. It might not be likely they would move back into the Colonial in Hancock Park, since her fortune has grown and security needs have changed. When Markle and Prince Harry engaged, her estimated wealth alone was reportedly around $5 million.

Cara Ameer, a Coldwell Banker Vanguard Realty agent, told realtor.com that the neighborhood of historic homes is “uber-pricey, and it’s difficult to get into anything under $2 million.”

The listing agent is Sheri Bienstock of The Bienstock Group, Los Angeles.