Man bites off alligator’s head while “frogging” in Louisiana bayou, police say

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

A 23-year-old Louisiana man bit off the head of an alligator, police say.

Clayton Voorhies of Lafayette went “frogging” in the Spring Bayou Wildlife Management Area in Avoyelles Parish with two other men on June 1, according to a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries news release.

Wildlife agents first got a tip that the three men killed a small alligator, according to the release.

As they investigated, they learned that Voorhies actually bit off the head of a 1-foot-long gator while he was with the other two men, officials said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cat shot in head with arrow after 7 cats vanish in 2 days in Nebraska, officials say

Voorhies was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and taking an alligator in a closed season, according to the release. He was arrested on Aug. 12, officials said.

Joshua Walker, 22, and Jules Walker 55, both of Lafayette, were ticketed on charges of illegal possession of an alligator, according to the release.

If convicted, Voorhies could go to jail for up to 10 years and pay a fine up to $25,000, officials said.