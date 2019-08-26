Hotel CEO stole luggage from baggage claim before catching his flight, Tenn. cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The CEO of a hotel company admitted to stealing luggage at a Tennessee airport, media outlets report.

Dinesh Chawla, the CEO of Chawla Hotels, was seen taking luggage from the baggage claim at Memphis International Airport last weekend before police say he put the stolen suitcase in his car and went back inside the airport to catch a flight, Local Memphis reported.

His car was later towed and police found several stolen bags containing “thousands of dollars worth of items” in it, according to Local Memphis.

When Chawla got back to Memphis on Thursday, he was arrested and confessed to the theft, WREG reported.

He was charged with theft of property $1,000-$2,500 and theft of property $2,500 to $10,000, jail records show.

He was given a $5,000 bond but posted it and was released, records show.

Chawla’s company owns 17 hotels in Mississippi, and has previously partnered with the Trump family on four hotels in the state, WREG reported.

The New York Times did a profile on him in 2018.