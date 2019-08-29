Child exiting school bus almost run over as mom watches in horror, Texas video shows Josephine Kirk-Taylor, a mother in Houston, Texas, posted a video Wednesday of a car nearly running over her child as she exited a school bus. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Josephine Kirk-Taylor, a mother in Houston, Texas, posted a video Wednesday of a car nearly running over her child as she exited a school bus.

Parents often record every aspect of their children’s upbringing. Josephine Kirk-Taylor is no different.

On Wednesday, she wanted to record her daughter exiting the bus in Houston, Texas, because it was her first day riding, according to KHOU 11.

“We waited for the bus to arrive to pick her up this morning on the sidewalk near our home (and) when the bus finally pulled up she got on and took off for school,” Kirk-Taylor told the outlet. “Since it was her first day and all I wanted to record this special moment.”

However, that moment of happiness she felt was short-lived as her 5-year-old daughter Melina exited the school bus and was nearly struck by a vehicle, according to her Facebook Live video.

In the video, Kirk-Taylor is seen waiting for Melina to exit the bus when a blue Toyota appears to disregard the bus stop sign and blows the horn as the child was about to cross the street.

After securing her daughter, Kirk-Taylor took to Facebook to address the horrifying experience.

“All I ask is that this video can be shared so that more of our community/ Houston community can protect our children at all times,” Kirk-Taylor said. “I asked that we please follow the law especially when it comes to children at all times. I give Thanks to God Elohim for Protecting my Children at all times! Please people let’s be aware and Protect our Children.”

