Ohio teacher wins $5 million in the lottery but still plans to work, she says

Teacher Brenda Simpson won $5 million in an Ohio lottery game. Ohio lottery

What would you do if you won $5 million playing the lottery? Would you quit your job?

According to Ohio teacher Brenda Simpson, her time in the classroom is not up, but her husband’s time working is, according to multiple media outlets. Simpson won the $5 million prize in the Fabulous Fortune Top Prize Drawing, the lottery said on Facebook.

“I told the people I work with and they asked if I was coming to work tomorrow. I still plan to work, but I told my husband he can retire,” she said, according to Fox 8.

Simpson’s soon-to-be retired husband Charles, also known as “T-bone” told The Daily Record he “burst out crying, dropped to his knees and thanked his lord and savior Jesus Christ.”

“She had never won nothing her entire life, and she’s worked so hard all these years as a Head Start teacher,” T-bone explained to The Daily Record. “I took my glasses off and just busted out in tears. I got down on my knees and said, ‘Thank you, Lord.’ That’s exactly what I did.”

Simpson isn’t the only winner, either. Rodhe’s IGA Marketplace receives $10,000 for selling the winning ticket, according to the lottery.