6 people die in shootings in Albuquerque

Albuquerque police say six people were killed in separate shootings in the city.

There have been no arrests in Thursday night's shootings, which also left five people wounded.

Officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. to a call of shots fired at 1028 Lura Place. Three people were found dead, a fourth died at the hospital and two others suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

At 8:44 p.m., officers received a report of gunfire at the Rio Volcan Apartments at 1919 Ladera. Two people later died at the hospital and two others were injured.

Earlier, at 7:30 p.m., officers went to the Casa Bonita Apartments and found a man who was shot in the neck after confronting a couple who'd broken into a neighbor's apartment and stolen a purse by force.