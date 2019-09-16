10-year-old girl dies of brain-eating amoeba contracted from Texas river, family says

Father who lost son to amoeba: ‘Stay the hell out of the water’ Jeremy Lewis of Midlothian, Texas, who in 2010 lost his 7-year-old son Kyle to Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM) - known colloquially as "brain-eating amoeba" - spoke to The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette on Thursday, August 4, 2016, abo Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jeremy Lewis of Midlothian, Texas, who in 2010 lost his 7-year-old son Kyle to Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM) - known colloquially as "brain-eating amoeba" - spoke to The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette on Thursday, August 4, 2016, abo

A 10-year-old girl who contracted a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a Texas river died early Monday morning, according to KWTX.

Lily Mae Avant, 10, was hospitalized for nearly a week in Fort Worth after swimming in the Brazos River near Valley Mills over Labor Day weekend, McClatchy news group previously reported.. Her symptoms began with a headache and fever then her condition quickly deteriorated, leaving her “incoherent and unresponsive.”

Family members say Lily Mae Avant, 10, has died after contracting a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a Texas river, according to reports. Screengrab: Wendy Scott Facebook

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

She was placed in a medically induced coma, WFAA reported.

The family told KIII TV the girl died.

“We are standing firm in our faith and the lives she touched,” cousin Wendy Scott said, according to the news outlet.

Loni Yadon, Lily’s aunt, posted to Facebook Monday morning that Lily had “gone to be with Jesus.”

“She fought the good fight and built an army of prayer warriors around the world doing it,” the post said. “This past week has been a true testament of the kind of girl she was and the tremendous affect she had on people. It was incredible to bare witness and I’m humbled to be a tiny part of her beautiful story. To see the outpouring of love and togetherness in a time where hate is the norm, has been refreshing.”

Lily was flown to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth when her condition worsened, McClatchy news group reported. There she was diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis, an infection caused by Naegleria fowleri, an amoeba often found in “warm freshwater and soil.”

“It is extremely serious and almost always fatal,” Texas Department of State Health Services spokesman Chris Van Deusen said, in an e-mail to McClatchy news group. “Since it’s so rare, we don’t know why a few people get sick while millions who swim in natural bodies of water don’t.”

In the United States, 34 people have been infected over the last decade, McClatchy news group reported.