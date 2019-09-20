More heart and blood pressure medication recalled for ‘unexpected impurity’

How FDA drug recalls work The U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates the safety of drugs, but sometimes a problem arises that triggers a recall. Here's how the recall process works and what you should do if a medicine you use is recalled. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates the safety of drugs, but sometimes a problem arises that triggers a recall. Here's how the recall process works and what you should do if a medicine you use is recalled.

The months-long stream of heart and blood pressure medication recalls has slowed to drips, but one of those drips dropped Thursday night when Torrent recalled five lots of losartan tablets after finding an “unexpected impurity.”

That’s three lots of Losartan Potassium tablets and two lots of Losartan Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazide tablets. They went to Torrent’s wholesale distributor, then to the distributor’s retail customers, so neither the Torrent-written, FDA-posted recall notice nor the labels name individual retail pharmacies.

NMBA (N-Methylnitrosobutyric acid) was the “unexpected impurity.” The says it’s in the active ingredient made by Hetero Labs Limited, which made many of the active ingredients with impurities in the losartan, valsartan and irbesartan.

The recalled lots are:

▪ Losartan Potassium, USP 50mg, 1000 count, batch No. 4DU2E009, expiration 12/31/2020

▪ Losartan Potassium, USP 100mg, 90 count, batch No. 4DU3E009, expiration 12/31/2020

▪ Losartan Potassium, USP 100mg, 1000 count, batch No. 4DU3D018, expiration 2/28/2021

▪ Losartan Potassium / Hydrochlorothiazide, USP 50mg/12.5mg, 90 count, batch No. BEF7D051, expiration 11/30/2020

▪ Losartan Potassium / Hydrochlorothiazide, USP 100mg/25mg, 90 count, batch No. 4P04D007, expiration 7/31/2020

As the FDA has stated with previous recalls of losartan, valartan and irbesartan, continue taking the medication until your doctor or pharmacist for an alternative treatment. The risk to your health is greater if you stop taking the medication.

Questions about the return of the drugs should be directed to Qualanex, 888-280-2040, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Eastern time.

Consumers with questions about this recall can call Torrent at 800-912-9561, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time for a live person, voice mail available 24 hours a day, seven days a week; or email Mediainfo.Torrent@apcerls.com.

To report a health problem caused by a drug, consult your doctor, then report it to the FDA by calling 1-800-332-1088 or going to the FDA reporting website.