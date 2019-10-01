Man dies following attack by dogs who previously went after two kids, Oklahoma cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

An Oklahoma man died on Monday after succumbing to injuries from a pit bull mauling over the weekend, KXII-12 reports.

Alan Bruce, 56, was “walking in the 400 block of Nail Street on his way to visit an acquaintance when the canines attacked,” according to KTEN.

“Whenever me and my other officer arrived on scene, it was gory, horrific. The worst I’ve ever seen,” Bennington Police Chief James Heil told KFOR.

Police say Bruce was flown to a Texas hospital on Saturday where he died just after 11 a.m. on Monday, according to KXII-12.

Heil told KTEN Bruce suffered “severe trauma” with bite marks to his head and arms. When police attempted to approach Bruce to help him, the two pit bulls and mutt charged toward them. Heil fired, hitting one of the pit bulls, who later died, per KTEN, and the two other dogs ran away.

Michael Wright, owner of the dogs, told KXII-12 he “wasn’t home during the time of the attack and thought he had the dogs on leashes in his yard.”

Wright’s dog’s have developed a reputation following an attack on 14-year-old Zachary Burkhalter on his way home from school last Thursday, according to KFOR.

“I was just walking home from school, like just a normal day. Out of nowhere, all these dogs just came up on me and started biting at me,” Zachary told KXII-12. “As soon as I left, they all came up. I had my baseball bat this time. I hit them and stuff, and they bit me right on my leg.”

The dogs also “allegedly attacked a young girl about a month ago,” KFOR reported.

For now, Wright’s dogs are still in his possession pending the district attorney deciding if charges will be brought against him, according to KFOR.