Shooting reported at California high school; police searching for suspect

A shooting has been reported at Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa, California, police said in a news release.

Police say they are searching for the suspect, who is still on the loose.

Ridgeway High School, Santa Rosa High School and Santa Rosa Junior College were all placed on lockdown as police hunt for the suspect, the release said.

Initial reports suggest at least one person was injured in the incident, the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat reported.

“We had a shooting on the campus of Ridgway High School this morning,” Sgt. Summer Gloeckner told the news outlet. “Right now we have an outstanding suspect. We have one victim. It doesn’t appear to be an active shooter situation at this time.”

