AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Hong Kong government withdraws bill that sparked protests

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities on Wednesday withdrew an unpopular extradition bill that sparked months of chaotic protests that have since morphed into a campaign for greater democratic change.

Secretary for Security John Lee told the semi-autonomous Chinese city's legislature that the government had suspended the bill because it had resulted in "conflicts in society."

In order to clearly spell out the government's position, "I formally announce the withdrawal of the bill," Lee told lawmakers. Pro-democracy lawmakers immediately tried to question him but he refused to respond.

There are no signs that the withdrawal of the bill would dampen the protests, now in their fifth month. The rallies have snowballed into the city's biggest political crisis in decades, expanding to demands for universal suffrage and an investigation into allegations of police abuses, most recently including the spraying of a mosque and bystanders with high-pressure blue-dyed water from an urban assault vehicle.

The long-expected scrapping of the bill was overshadowed by the drama surrounding the release from a Hong Kong prison of the murder suspect at the heart of the extradition case controversy.

Turkey signals it's holding back on resuming Syria push

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey will not resume its offensive against Kurdish Syrian fighters in northeast Syria, the country's defense ministry signaled on Wednesday, following separate agreements reached with the U.S. and Russia.

The ministry said the U.S. had announced that the Syrian Kurdish fighters had completed their pullout from areas Turkey invaded earlier this month, as a five-day cease-fire allowing for the withdrawal expired Tuesday night.

The statement came the morning after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a separate deal for their forces to jointly patrol almost the entire northeastern Syrian border after the Kurdish withdrawal.

Under that deal, Turkey will maintain control over the region it holds since its incursion, an area which runs roughly 120 kilometers (75 miles) along the Turkish-Syrian border and spans a depth of about 30 kilometers (19 miles).

It also lets Russian and Syrian troops control the rest of the border, filling a void left by the U.S. troops' abrupt withdrawal.

US defense secretary in Iraq to discuss troops leaving Syria

BAGHDAD (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday as chaos swirled along the Turkey-Syria border and Iraqi leaders chafed over reports that the U.S. may want to increase the number of troops based in Iraq, at least temporarily.

Esper's meetings Wednesday at the Iraqi Defense Ministry came a day after Iraq's military said American troops leaving northeastern Syria don't have permission to stay in Iraq.

The Iraqi statement appeared to contradict Esper, who has said that all U.S. troops leaving Syria will go to western Iraq and that the military would continue to conduct operations against the Islamic State group to prevent its resurgence in the region.

He later added that the troops would be there temporarily until they are able to go home, but no time period has been set. Esper said Wednesday that the U.S. has no plans to leave those troops in Iraq "interminably" and that he plans to talk with Iraqi leaders about the matter.

Meanwhile, Russia and Turkey reached an agreement on Tuesday that would deploy their forces along nearly the entire northeastern border to fill the void left after President Donald Trump's abrupt withdrawal of U.S. forces from the area, a move that essentially cleared the way for the Turkish invasion earlier this month.

The diplomat took notes. Then he told a story.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A secret cable. A disembodied voice. A coded threat.

William Taylor, a career diplomat, went behind closed doors in the basement of the Capitol on Tuesday and told a tale that added up to the ultimate oxymoron — a 10-hour bureaucratic thriller.

His plot devices were not cloak and dagger, but memos, text messages — and detailed notes.

His testimony was laden with precision — names, dates, places, policy statements and diplomatic nuance, not typically the stuff of intrigue. But from the moment Taylor revealed that his wife and his mentor had given him conflicting advice on whether he should even get involved, the drama began to unfold.

Their counsel split like this: Wife: no way. Mentor: do it.

Trump claim brings new pain to relatives of lynching victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Willie Edwards Jr., a black truck driver, was killed by Ku Klux Klansmen who forced him to jump off a bridge in Alabama in 1957. Two years earlier, white men had bludgeoned black teenager Emmett Till to death in Mississippi. No one went to prison for either slaying.

Both people died in racist lynchings, and relatives of each were aghast Tuesday after President Donald Trump compared his own possible impeachment to lynching — racist killings, often for the purpose of inciting terror, that took an estimated 4,400 black lives over roughly seven decades in 20 states, mostly in the South.

Made in a tweet that drew backing from some Republican supporters including Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Trump's claim was ill-informed at best and racist at worst, they said. And it denigrated the fates of people who were hanged, beaten, shot, drowned, burned or battered to death because of the color of their skin, they said.

"Either he's very ignorant or very insensitive or very racist and just doesn't care," said 66-year-old Malinda Edwards, Willie Edwards' daughter.

Deborah Watts, a cousin of Till, called the president's tweet "insensitive and offensive."

Ballistics database helps bring Houston gang war into focus

HOUSTON (AP) — Kenneth Roberson's lyrics chronicled the gang violence he saw in his hometown of Houston.

"Momma's crying, son is dying on this crime scene," he rapped. Those words became prophetic as the aspiring artist was killed during a September 2018 drive-by shooting that left his mother, Yvonne Ferguson-Smith, heartbroken.

"I don't know how to move on," said Ferguson-Smith, who has started a nonprofit group called TEARS to help grieving mothers. "It's like he was speaking (in his songs) on his own death."

Roberson's killing, which had no witnesses, might have gone unsolved if not for a federal ballistics database that linked the 24-year-old's death to a series of fatal shootings that seem unconnected but that authorities say are part of an ongoing gang war in Houston that's claimed more than 60 lives the past six years.

The National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, or NIBIN, is a database of scanned bullet casings that has been around for two decades but in recent years has evolved from a purely forensic tool to one that generates leads for investigators. While it has been successful in cities like Houston, the network still faces challenges, including questions about the accuracy of the science behind it and whether it's being fully utilized by local agencies.

UK prime minister mulls early election over Brexit impasse

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared to be pushing Wednesday for an early general election after Parliament blocked a fast-track plan to approve his Brexit deal before Britain's scheduled departure from the European Union on Oct. 31.

Lawmakers on Tuesday backed the substance of Johnson's divorce deal but rejected plans to allow only three days of debate before final consideration of the legislation, saying it didn't provide enough time for scrutiny.

The government is now waiting for the EU's response on a possible extension of the Brexit deadline. European Council President Donald Tusk said in a tweet that because of the vote he would recommend that the other 27 EU nations grant Britain a delay in its departure to avoid a chaotic no-deal exit in just eight days.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland told the BBC on Wednesday that Parliament's failure to break the logjam means "we are left with the option of a general election ... That seems to me to be the only way to break this impasse."

The good news for the prime minister was that lawmakers — for the first time since Britons chose in 2016 to leave the EU — voted in principle for a Brexit plan, backing by 329-299 a bill to implement the agreement Johnson struck with the EU last week.

Trump 2020 targeting Hispanic vote in nontraditional places

YORK, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is making contrarian appeals in the most unusual places, trying to win over Hispanic voters in states not known for them, like Pennsylvania.

His second campaign, far better financed and organized than his first, is pressing every potential tactical advantage, including trying to capture even small slivers of the Hispanic vote, hoping it adds up to the narrowest of winning margins.

"I think that you win campaigns with what we call 'tajaditos.' Little bits. You have to have a little bit of this and a little bit of that," said Bertica Cabrera Morris, a Cuba native and "Latinos For Trump" advisory board member. "You don't need everyone from every group, but you have to have a little bit of everything."

For many reasons, not the least of which is the president's hostility toward immigrants, it will be a difficult sell.

That was clear on a recent evening in York, Pennsylvania, when Karyme Navarro, 18, was filling out her first voter registration form but stopped on a question about party affiliation.

39 people found dead in truck container in southeast England

LONDON (AP) — Police in southeastern England said 39 people were found dead Wednesday inside a truck container believed to have come from Bulgaria.

The truck, which is said to have entered Britain via the Welsh port of Holyhead on Saturday, was found by ambulance workers at Waterglade Industrial Park, Grays.

"This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened," Essex Police Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said. "We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process."

A 25-year-old-man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

A cordon has been put in place and access to and from the industrial park remains closed.

Soto, Nationals top Cole, Astros 5-4 in World Series opener

HOUSTON (AP) — Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals quickly derailed the Cole Express.

A 20-year-old prodigy with a passion for the big moment, Soto homered onto the train tracks high above the left field wall and hit a two-run double as the Nationals tagged Gerrit Cole and the Houston Astros 5-4 Tuesday night in the World Series opener.

"After the first at-bat, I just said, 'It's another baseball game,'" Soto said. "In the first at-bat, I'm not going to lie, I was a little bit shaking in my legs."

Not even a history-making home run by postseason star George Springer — and another shot that nearly tied it in the eighth inning — could deter Washington.

Ryan Zimmerman, still full of sock at 35, also homered to back a resourceful Max Scherzer and boost the wild-card Nationals in their first World Series appearance — tres bien for a franchise that began as the Montreal Expos in 1969.