Target, Walmart, Walgreens versions of Zantac among store brands recalled for a carcinogen

More store brand versions of heartburn medicine ranitidine — name brand version: Zantac — as well as prescription ranitidine got recalled Wednesday by manufacturer Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

While you might not have heard of Dr. Reddy’s, based in India, you might have heard of Walmart, Sam’s Club, Walgreens, Target, Kroger, CVS, GeriCare and ThirtyMadison. All are among the store brands of ranitidine manufactured by Dr. Reddy’s, which admitted the ranitidine has probable carcinogen NDMA (N-Nitrosodimethylamine) above FDA approved levels.

If this sounds familiar, some Walmart, Walgreens and Rite Aid house brand ranitidine tablets were recalled earlier this month for the same reason. Sanofi, makers of Zantac, recalled all versions in the United States and Canada on Friday as a precaution while companies and the FDA figure out just how much NDMA can exist in a product without harm.

FDA

As for the Dr. Reddy’s recall, the above brands, HCA, CDMA and Dr. Reddy’s own brand are included. Tablets are 75 mg or 150 mg, with the exception of prescription-strength 300 mg tablets sold in 30-count and 100-count bottles.

To see if your ranitidine is in this recall, click here for the extensive list. Those with questions can call 888-375-3784 (888-DRL-DRUG) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

FDA