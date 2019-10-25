Oregon mom vanishes after taking kids to school, cops say: ‘This is not her behavior’

Erin McClintock, a 40-year-old Oregon mother, was acting strangely before she dropped her children off at school on Monday morning in Aloha, according to her family.

McClintock hasn’t been seen since, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Her family alerted authorities Monday after she didn’t show up for work in Hillsboro, a city west of Portland.

“She seemed a lot less talkative in the car. Even when me or my brother cracked a joke she wouldn’t laugh,” said her youngest child, Braden, according to KGW. “I had a feeling something was really off because she glared at me when I said ‘hi’ to her. And she gives off this presence that’s welcoming, happy and calming. But for the past week it was the exact opposite of that.”

Deputies said “McClintock’s family has not heard from her since Monday and is very concerned for her safety. She has no known medical issues.”

She was described as 5-feet-5-inches tall and 150 pounds, with long blond hair and hazel eyes.

“Investigators would like to speak with anyone who has seen Ms. McClintock or her vehicle since the morning of October 21,” deputies said in a news release Thursday. “Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-629-0111.”

McClintock drives a red 2011 Kia Soul, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Her mother, Carol Snyder, said the Kia was discovered Thursday at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center parking lot in Beaverton, according to the Oregonian.

Snyder said her daughter is quiet and private, according to the newspaper, adding that “she doesn’t go into places where she would get into trouble.”

Snyder said McClintock’s phone is apparently off, though authorities are looking into her “bank and phone records for any sign of activity,” the Oregonian reported.

Authorities said the family didn’t officially file a missing person report until Wednesday, according to KATU.

“If they aren’t filing a missing person report and say they want to give it time, they aren’t missing in our eyes,” a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said, according to the TV station.

KATU reported that McClintock’s car was locked and didn’t seem damaged.

According to KOIN, McClintock “was last seen just a few miles from where her car was found.”

“I thought maybe she had a car breakdown or a wreck,” Snyder said, according to KOIN. “Her dad and I drove routes but didn’t see anything.”

McClintock lives with her mother and sons, KOIN reports, adding that “her ex-husband lives nearby but family members said nothing seemed unusual the morning before she disappeared.”

The ex-husband, Reed McClintock, told KGW that “it doesn’t feel like four days, it feels like it’s been going on for a very very long time. It’s awful.”

Her family said the whole situation isn’t in McClintock’s character.

“This is not how she is. This isn’t her behavior,” Reed McClintock told KGW.

“I just want her to tell us that she’s okay, that’s all I want to know,” son Zachary McClintock said, according to KOIN.