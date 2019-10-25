National
Chunk of road sign flies through windshield, hitting passenger, Texas cops say
A Texas man was killed Friday morning after metal from a road sign flew into the car where he was a passenger, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety told KXXV.
The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. on I-35 north of Waco, the station said.
Police say the sign was in the road when a pickup truck struck it, sending a metal piece through the window of a car, KCENTV reported.
The Waco Tribune-Herald reported the incident “caused road closures on I-35 until about 1 p.m.”
Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard told the Waco publication that “the investigation remained ongoing and no additional details, including the identity of the passenger killed, were immediately available.”
