Puppy locked in cage found floating on cold Illinois lake, fisherman says

A fisherman in Illinois made a disturbing discovery at an area lake before an afternoon fishing trip on Saturday.

Bryant Fritz was getting ready to fish at Kaufman Lake when he noticed something strange in the water — a metal cage with a puppy inside, the News-Gazette reported.

“It was about 3 p.m. when I saw the dog in the lake,” Fritz told the newspaper. “Part of the crate was sticking out of the water. The puppy’s head was still above water, but the rest of her body was submerged.”

A man in Illinois says he found a dog in a locked cage floating in an area lake. Screengrab: WCIA

Fritz says he dove into the water and waded about 20 yards to the cage, before pulling it and the puppy out of the lake, WCIA reported.

“I am a big dog lover, I have a dog at home,” he told the news outlet. “I just saw an animal in need, and I just figured that by the time that somebody else got her it would be too late. It was pretty clear when I got the dog out that it had been there for several hours.”

Fritz says he took the dog to the University of Illinois Vet Med clinic where veterinarians treated the pup for hypothermia and other wounds, WKRG reported. Vets say the dog is now eating and drinking and is expected to recover.

“She is a sweetheart and has been receiving lots of love and attention,” Dr. Jenica Harashak said in a Facebook post. “Thank you to all of the people that have reached out and offered to help.”

It has not been reported if the dog’s owner has been identified or contacted.