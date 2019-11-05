Kansas City to vote on removing King’s name from street

FILE - In this April, 20, 2019, file photo, public works employee Jerry Brooks changes a street sign from The Paseo to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Kansas City, Mo. More than 50 years after King was assassinated, the city's efforts to honor the civil rights leader has met opposition from citizens opposed to the renaming of The Paseo, one of the city's iconic boulevards. AP Photo

After nearly a year of debate that included charges of racism on one side and claims city officials bypassed rules on the other, Kansas City, Missouri, residents will decide whether to remove the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s name from an historic boulevard.

Voters will decide Tuesday if they want to change the 10-mile boulevard back to its original name, The Paseo.

The City Council voted in January to rename the boulevard to honor King, ending Kansas City's reputation as one of the largest cities in the U.S. without a street named for the iconic civil rights leader.

The vote caught some residents by surprise and a group named Save the Paseo collected enough signatures on petitions to have the name change put to a public vote.