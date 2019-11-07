Two quakes within minutes wake up Los Angeles region, seismologists report

A pair of earthquakes shook the Los Angeles area awake Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

A 3.3-magnitude tremor hit off San Buenaventura State Beach Park in Ventura at 4:58 a.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS. A 3.4-magnitude quake followed at 5:05 a.m. Pacific time. Both were about 8 miles deep.

Ventura lies about 70 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Hundreds of people from as far away as Sylmar and Pomona reported feeling the tremors to the agency.

Two early morning quakes also shook the Ridgecrest, California, area, where two major quakes hit over the summer, according to the USGS.

A 2.9-magnitude quake hit at 2:46 a.m., followed by a 3.5-magnitude tremor at 4:38 a.m., the agency says. The region has been shaken by a series of small quakes for months.

A 6.4-magnitude quake hit near Ridgecrest at 10:33 a.m. July 4, followed by a 7.1-magnitude quake at 8:19 p.m. July 5, The Sacramento Bee reported.

The second quake caused fires, power outages and some damage in the Searles Valley area around Ridgecrest, near the Mojave Desert, according to the publication.

Thousands of aftershocks followed, continuing steadily for months.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes below 4.0 magnitude are sometimes felt but rarely cause much damage, according to the USGS.