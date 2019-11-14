Woman kept husband’s body in freezer in bedroom for nearly a year, Missouri docs say

A woman in Missouri kept her husband’s body in a freezer for almost a year, court documents say. Now police are trying to find her.

On Monday, Joplin police were canvassing an area neighborhood in response to an arson call, officials said in a news release.

During the canvass, police were told that a man named Paul Barton had died on Dec. 30, 2018, and that his wife, Barbara Watters, 67, had been keeping his body in a freezer in a nearby home ever since, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Neither Jasper nor Newton County coroners have Barton’s death on record, the affidavit says.

The next day, police searched the home and made a startling discovery: a body in a freezer located in Watters’ bedroom, the affidavit says.

Police say they have not confirmed whether the body belongs to Barton.

Now the hunt is on for Watters, who has been charged with abandonment of a corpse, according to court records. Her bond is set at $100,000.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 417-623-3131 x881 or awolf@joplinmo.org.

Officials say the initial arson call was unrelated to this case.