Police say at least 9 shot in shooting at backyard party

At least nine people were shot Sunday at a party in Fresno in what appears to be a “mass casualty shooting,” police said.

The shooting took place about 6 p.m. on the city’s southeast side, Fresno police Lt. Bill Dooley said.

There was a party in the backyard of a home to watch a football game when the shooting suspects sneaked in and fired into the crowd, Dooley said.

At least nine people were shot, with several people being found dead in the backyard, he told the Fresno Bee and the KSEE/KGPE TV stations.

“Several individuals are deceased in the backyard,” Dooley said.

Authorities have not released a total for the number of people killed.

The Bee reported that neighbors, who declined to be named for safety reasons, said they heard multiple gunshots.

Others were taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition, and some are in critical but stable condition, the TV stations reported.

No suspect is in custody.