The gold candleholder shaped like a crocodile got recalled. It’s flammable

Flying Tiger Copenhagen Crocodile Candleholder U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

While one can question whether or not candleholders should look like Flying Tiger Copenhagen’s crocodile candleholder, indisputably, candleholders shouldn’t easily catch on fire. That’s why the candleholder was recalled Tuesday.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The candleholders are flammable and can catch on fire, posing a fire hazard when the candle burns down.”

Flying Tiger has heard of this fundamental failure in a candleholder happening once. The candleholder caught fire, but no one was injured.

The Danish company is offering refunds on these made-in-China crocodile candleholders. Contact the company at 844-350-0560, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time or email info.us@flyingtiger.com.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER