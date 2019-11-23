Pence in Iraq tells troops wants pay raise for them, blames Congress ‘partisan politics’

Vice President Mike Pence on an unannounced visit to Iraq told U.S. troops on Saturday that he wanted them to have a pay raise but Congress engaged in “partisan politics” instead of doing its job.

He expressed gratitude to the troops at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq for their service during a visit ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“But we need Congress to do their job,” he said. “The truth is Congress should have finished their work on defense appropriations months ago. But you all know partisan politics and endless investigations have slowed things down in Washington, D.C.”

Pence served turkey to the troops in a dining room on the base where 150 service members had waited for him to finish a call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi before he piled generous helpings of meat on their plates.

He greeted the soldiers by name — “Hey Gomez,” “Hey Mitchell,” “Hey Hulac,” — and asked them where they were from, offering a personal anecdote for each place. Orange County? “Our kids learned to surf.” Louisville, “a great place.”

Karen Pence had to prod her husband away from the reception line, telling him he needed to let someone else finish the job. “They tell me I gotta stop talking to people,” he said.

Pence then went to Erbil where he also spoke to troops and served them turkey. He met with the president of the Kurdish region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, and said they spoke about Trump’s decision to leave U.S. troops in parts of Syria.

Pence did not meet with the prime minister or president of Iraq during his visit, but said that he discussed the protests and unrest in Iraq in his phone call with the prime minister shortly after landing.

The trip followed a series of carefully managed distractions that have kept Pence away from the impeachment proceedings on Capitol Hill.

He was traveling in Wisconsin on Wednesday when EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland testifies at a congressional impeachment hearing that President Donald Trump engaged in a “quid pro quo” with Ukraine, and that Pence knew about it.

Trump is accused of withholding a promised White House meeting and congressionally mandated security assistance for Ukraine to get the country to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, then a candidate for the Democratic nomination to challenge Trump, and his son Hunter Biden.

Pence had largely been able to steer clear of the impeachment frenzy prior to Sondland’s testimony, even though his Sept. 1 meeting in Warsaw, Poland, with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky was under congressional Democrats’ microscope.

Sondland testified earlier this week that he informed the vice president and other senior White House officials before that meeting that security assistance to Ukraine was being held up because Zelensky had not agreed to open up investigations requested by Trump.

“I was in a briefing with several people and I just spoke up and I said, ‘It appears that everything is stalled until this statement gets made,’” Sondland testified.

He said he doesn’t remember Pence giving a verbal response. “The vice president nodded like you know he heard what I said, and that was pretty much it as I recall,” he said.

Security assistance came up in the meeting with Zelensky, but Sondland said Pence made no mention of the investigations.

His testimony reflects what Pence told reporters the next day during a news conference; the vice president said he did not bring up the Bidens when talking with Zelensky.

“But I called on him to work with us to engage our European partners to participate at a greater level in Ukraine, and also told him that I would carry back to President Trump the progress that he and his administration in Ukraine are making on dealing with corruption in their country,” Pence said.

The vice president’s office in a Wednesday statement said Pence never participated in a conversation like the one described in Sondland’s testimony.

“The Vice President never had a conversation with Gordon Sondland about investigating the Bidens, Burisma, or the conditional release of financial aid to Ukraine based upon potential investigations,” said the statement from Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short. “This alleged discussion recalled by Ambassador Sondland never happened.”

Short said: “Multiple witnesses have testified under oath that Vice President Pence never raised Hunter Biden, former Vice President Joe Biden, Crowdstrike, Burisma, or investigations in any conversation with Ukrainians or President Zelensky before, during, or after the September 1 meeting in Poland.”

