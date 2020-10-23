Mitch McConnell says his health is fine after photos of bruising on his hands, face

Bruising and skin discoloration provoked continuing concern Thursday for Sen. Mitch McConnell’s health, but he dismissed questions.

An Associated Press photographer captured a photo of the Senate majority leader on Tuesday, which showed his hands badly bruised and discolored with a small bandage on each one. Another photo captured by the AP showed bruising further up his arm, and photos from Getty Images showed bruising on his face and lips.

McConnell’s response when asked if he had any health issues the public didn’t know about: “Of course not.”

McConnell didn’t respond when asked if he was being treated by a doctor for any medical conditions, according to multiple reports.

The 78-year-old senator, who is running for re-election against Democrat Amy McGrath, also said that there were “no concerns,” according to multiple media reports. Some medications can make people susceptible to bruising.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

McConnell has carried on with his usual business in the last few days despite the bruising shown by the photos. He took to the Senate floor Thursday to scold Democrats in a 12-minute speech for their opposition to the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

The hands U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were seen when he talked to the media this week. Yuri Gripas Sipa USA via AP

He said Democrats on the Judiciary Committee delivered a unanimous vote on Barrett through a “temper tantrum” — Democrats on the panel boycotted the vote — instead of a “fair appraisal.” He said on Twitter Thursday that Barrett’s nomination would receive a vote on the Senate floor “in the next several days.”

“It’s understandable that Senator McConnell might not want to discuss questions about his health so close to an election,” Marisa McNee, a spokesperson for Kentucky Democratic Party, told Buzzfeed News. “But as Senate Majority Leader, he is a public figure which requires more disclosure and transparency than just the average private person.”

In addition to Thursday’s public remarks, McConnell on Wednesday spoke for about 10 minutes on the Senate floor to say Democrats were to blame if another COVID-19 stimulus package couldn’t be passed.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“The legislation before us is neither Republicans’ nor Democrats’ idea of a perfect bill,” McConnell said. “I think we’re all clear on that. But it would move us past (House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s) all-or-nothing obstruction and deliver huge support, right now, for the most pressing needs of our nation.”

But McConnell told fellow Republicans that he warned the White House not to settle on a $2 trillion relief deal with Pelosi before the election, according to the AP.

The bruising and small bandages on McConnell’s hands were visible in video of his speeches on both Wednesday and Thursday.