Fighter jet scrambles to intercept unauthorized plane flying over Arizona Trump rally

An F-16 fighter jet roared over President Donald Trump’s rally in Arizona on Wednesday to intercept an unauthorized plane that entered the air space, according to the military.

The private plane was “non-responsive” to attempts to communicate, and the pursuing jet fired multiple flares to get the pilot’s attention, according to North American Aerospace Defense Command.

The jet flying overhead caught Trump’s attention, and he paused his speech in Bullhead City to admire it, the Associated Press reported.

“I love that sound,” Trump said.

After shooting off the flares, radio communications were established with the unauthorized pilot, and they were “escorted out of the restricted area by the [fighter jet] without further incident,” according to NORAD.

