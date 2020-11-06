Students wore ‘Confederate attire’ to school, district says. Texas NAACP outraged

Students at Pearland High School showed up to campus wearing confederate flag shirts. They have been disciplined and the NAACP is calling for an apology. NAACP Brazoria County Branch Facebook

Students at a Texas high school were disciplined after a photo of them wearing Confederate attire circulated online, KTRK reported.

The Pearland school district posted a news release Friday on Twitter after Pearland High School administrators were “made aware of students in violation of the district dress code that was clearly unacceptable,” the release said.

The dress code for the Pearland school district prohibits students from wearing “apparel or accessories which include cultural divisiveness and racial intolerance,” according to the release.

The Confederate flag has a long and complicated history and its meaning is different depending on who you ask, The Washington Post reported. Some see it as a symbol of Southern pride, while others regard it as a symbol of racism and slavery, according to the Post.

Pearland is suburb south of Houston, mostly in Brazoria County.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Brazoria County NAACP held a news conference in response to the situation, KRIV reported. Members of the organization called for an apology and for the students to be disciplined, according to KTRK.

“The Confederacy was a group of terrorists who wanted to destroy America, period,” said Brazoria County NAACP President Eugene Howard, according to KTRK. “We get Confederate flags walking down the hallway — how is that child able to even make it on campus?”

The district said in its release that “appropriate disciplinary action has taken place,” although it did not specify exactly what that was.

“We want to be clear that all students, faculty and staff are welcome at Pearland ISD. We teach and model tolerance for all and the diverse community of Pearland promotes a level of inclusiveness for which we are proud,” the release said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER