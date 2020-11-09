Family of 8, dog rescued from stranded boat off GA coast as Tropical Storm Eta churns

A group of boaters and their dog are safe after being rescued off the Georgia coast Sunday as Tropical Storm Eta continued to batter South Florida, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials said four adults, four children and their canine companion were plucked from the waters near St. Mary’s Inlet after their sailboat struck the north jetty, according to a news release. The 30-foot vessel had become disabled and later hit the rocks “due to reported engine failure.”

The Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville was alerted to the stranded boat just after 5 p.m., after which a rescue crew was transported to the scene by a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office marine unit. All 8 occupants and their dog were safely pulled aboard, officials said.

“We are extremely fortunate this case resulted in eight lives saved, but it also serves as a critical reminder to recreational boaters that conditions throughout the Southeast are extremely unpredictable and dangerous right now,” Capt. Mark Vlaun, Sector Jacksonville commanding officer, said in a statement.

Tropical Storm Eta arrived in the Florida Keys overnight on late Sunday and is expected to soak southern Florida with rain — though the storm’s impacts are already being felt by much of the Sunshine State. There is risk for “life-threatening flash flooding” in areas of southeastern Florida on Monday and minor river flooding in central parts of the state, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Further north near Jacksonville, high surf and wind advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service, as well as a statement on dangerous rip currents that “can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.”

Two of the boaters were taken to Baptist Medical Center for treatment while the others were met by EMS crews at the Dee Dee Boat Ramp in Fernandina Beach, Florida after Sunday’s rescue, the USCG said.

Vlaun has warned against all “water based activity” until weather conditions improve.

