Trump’s new acting defense secretary installs Tata as top Pentagon policy chief

Former Wake County schools superintendent and North Carolina Department of Transportation chief Tony Tata was named to the Pentagon’s top policy spot Tuesday after a flurry of firings and resignations as President Donald Trump reshapes the Pentagon during his final days in office.

In a memo obtained Tuesday by Defense One, acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller — who was put in that job on Monday after Trump fired former Defense Secretary Mark Esper by tweet — announced that Tata would take the policy role.

Tata could not get the Senate to confirm him for the position earlier this summer in part due to a string of false statements he has made in the past, including calling former President Barack Obama a “terrorist leader,” a comment for which he ended up penning a letter of apology to Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla, who was helping oversee his Senate confirmation.

In his new role, Tata won’t have the title “acting” secretary. He will be “performing the duties of,” which means he will not have the full authorities of an acting or Senate-confirmed official.

Tata is replacing Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy James Anderson who resigned early Tuesday following the firing of Esper.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to questions about Tata’s appointment.

Tata, who was the 82nd Airborne Division’s planning chief for the 1994 invasion of Haiti, retired from the Army as a brigadier general in 2010.

When Tata decided in June 2008 to retire from the Army, Pentagon officials were still asking questions about a mysterious, phony court document he had given investigators in 2007. An Army probe found that Tata had committed adultery with “at least two” women during his career, court and military records show.

Tata resigned as Department of Transportation secretary in July 2019, citing the needs of his family.

The Army’s Office of Inspector General concluded in June 2007 that Tata had extramarital affairs in 1985 and 1992 while he was married to his first wife, Tracy. The News & Observer obtained a copy of the investigators’ report, signed by two senior Pentagon generals. The adultery complaint against Tata involved affairs with three women and a son born out of wedlock.

