Chris Stapleton sings Christmas classics with a COVID-19 twist on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Country singer Chris Stapleton played Christmas classics with a COVID-19 twist for a sketch on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Wednesday. "Jimmy Kimmel Live"

Chris Stapleton wants you to have a very merry Christmas — in the most 2020 way possible.

The country music singer debuted a fake Christmas album Wednesday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” But instead of the traditional songs we’re all accustomed to, the Kentucky native put a twist on them.

The album — unfortunately not available in stores — is titled “Chris Stapleton’s a Very COVID Christmas.”

He is shown in the comedic sketch singing “Oh, CDC” to the tune of “Christmas Tree” as well as “Disinfect the Halls” to the tune of “Deck the Halls” and other Christmas parodies.

“Disinfect the halls with sanitizer, Fa-la-la-la-la, La-la-la-la,” Stapleton sings in his Christmas attire. “Until we get a cure from Pfizer, Fa-la-la-la-la, La-la-la-la.”

Other songs on the fake album include “Oh, Clorox Wipes,” “Coughing Around the Christmas Tree,” and “Grandma Got Corona from a Reindeer.”

He is also shown in the sketch sitting on Santa’s lap and receiving toilet paper, receiving hand sanitizer in his stocking and wearing protective gloves while strumming his guitar.

While that was a joke, his performance during Wednesday’s Country Music Awards was far from one. He performed a stripped-down version of “Starting Over” with his wife, singer Morgane Stapleton.

The 10-time CMA Award winner received rave reviews for his performance.

“Chris Stapleton is the best singer on the planet,” fellow country music artist Chase Rice said.

“Chris Stapleton is one of my favorite voices of all time,” former MLB player Will Middlebrooks said. “All he needs is a guitar and a microphone to put on a show.”