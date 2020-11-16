Officer responds to ‘nightmare’ fire at own home with sons inside, Oklahoma police say

Seminole, Oklahoma, police officer Anthony Louie responded to a fire at his own house and saved his sons from burning inside. He was injured in the rescue. Screengrab from KWTV.

An Oklahoma police officer rushed to the scene of a fire at his own home — with his children trapped inside, officials say.

Seminole Police Department officer Anthony Louie responded to the fire at his home early Friday morning, officials say. After realizing his family was inside, he ran through flames engulfing the porch to reach them, according to the police union Seminole FOP Lodge 138.

Louie rescued his two sons from the burning house, police say. Though they weren’t injured, Louie suffered serious burns and smoke inhalation, officials say.

“Officer Louie answered a call that is every officer’s nightmare,” Seminole police posted on Facebook.

Louie’s wife, Lureena Louie, told KWTV she had left the house less than an hour before the fire started. She was told her husband rushed through the house and out the back door to save their 14-year-old and 7-year-old sons, KWTV reported. He was expected to be released from the hospital this week, according to the news outlet.

“And now that I know that everything’s going to be OK, and that everything else can be replaced, at least I have all of them still,” Lureena Louie told KWTV.

Authorities have not released a cause of the fire.

Seminole is about 60 miles west of Oklahoma City.