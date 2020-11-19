Love holiday movies? This company is paying $2,500 to binge the films for a month

Holiday season is upon us, and a product-review website is offering cold hard cash to binge Christmas classics.

Reviews.org will pay $2,500 to one lucky winner who watches 25 holiday movies of their choosing in 25 days, the company announced earlier this week.

The winner, or “Chief Holiday Cheermeister,” will also be gifted a years-worth of subscriptions to popular streaming services including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and HBO Max.

“Does the sound of jingle bells warm your heart? Have you always wanted a ticket to the Polar Express? If you’re the type of person who watches holiday movies year-round, we want to hire you!” the official job posting reads.

There are guidelines, however.

First, applicants must be 18 or older and eligible to work in the U.S. They must also have access to a streaming device and will be required to complete a brief post-movie survey after each viewing.

Applications are open through Dec. 4, and a winner will be announced Dec. 7 on Review.org’s official YouTube channel, the company said.