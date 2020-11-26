Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Food bar sold exclusively by Target recalled for problem that’s ‘serious’ for some

One lot of Target’s Good & Gather Banana & Chocolate Chip Date Nut Bars has been recalled after a packaging mistake created a potential food allergy problem.

As explained by manufacturer Riverside Natural Foods in the FDA-posted recall notice, “ the almond-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of almonds.”

This doesn’t affect most people, but “people who have allergies to almonds may experience a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”

The recalled bars come from Lot No. 1020, with an expiration date of July 13, 2021. If this problem affects you, toss the bars out or return them to the store for a full refund.

Questions should be directed to Riverside at 416-360-8200, ext. 226.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

National

AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

November 26, 2020 6:04 AM

National

Today in History

November 26, 2020 12:00 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service