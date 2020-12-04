Monolith at Bojangles? In an episode of SpongeBob? Brands jump on latest meme trend

Memes about the mysterious monoliths are popping up almost as often as the monoliths themselves.

Companies are capitalizing on the internet’s obsession with the alien-like metal object that was first found at the end of November in Utah.

Since then, monoliths have been found in Romania and California. All have mysteriously disappeared.

While officials may not know where the monoliths came from or who (or what) keeps taking them, the internet has come up with some hilarious guesses.

Several big-name brands from McDonald’s to Spongebob have turned news of the monoliths into a meme for their company. Even Guy Fieri has joked that a monolith appeared in Flavortown.

Here’s a look at some of the best memes to come from famous brands: