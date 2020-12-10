Grieving widower says dead wife sent a poignant message via Minnesota Christmas tree

A grieving widower who recently lost his wife of 41 years believes she found a poignant way to communicate with the family — through their Christmas tree.

Mark Schommer of Maple Grove, Minnesota, says it happened when three generations of the family agreed to continue their long tradition of gathering to pick the perfect live tree at a nearby farm.

It was a solemn affair from the start, Schommer wrote on Facebook, due to the September death of his wife, Patti.

“I’ve walked that tree farm many times with Patti. This year wasn’t different in that I still hunted for that perfect tree. I walked, looked, cataloged, forgot where that perfect one was ..... Yep, getting old. But there was one I had seen that I kept coming back to,” Schommer posted.

He’d like to believe it was Patti who led him to the tree.

When it was cut, the base was shaped like a heart and streaked red from the saw blade. Schommer told TV station KARE “everybody’s eyes popped up open” at the sight.

“I’ve cut many trees. Never one like this,” Schommer wrote. “What is the chance that I picked that tree? Well, I couldn’t sleep last night knowing we were doing our tree hunt today and (I) had quite a conversation with Patti, asking questions and not getting any answers. ....You can decide for yourself but, I’m taking this as an answer.”

Patti Schommer died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, according to her obituary. The couple had four children and 11 grandchildren.

The family went back later and dug out the roots, which Schommer says he intends to “turn it into art and hang it on the wall,” KARE reported.

“My days have been rough lately,” he wrote on Facebook. “I have to work my faith muscles to get through most days. I’ve asked Patti for some kind of sign she’s OK and with me. I’m taking this one.”