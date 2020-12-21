Virginia removes its statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee from US Capitol

Virginia removed its statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee from the U.S. Capitol building. Jack Mayer, Office of Governor Northam.

A statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee no longer stands in the U.S. Capitol building.

The monument, which Virginia contributed the National Statuary Hall Collection in 1909, was removed from the chamber — home to 35 statues of prominent American historical figures — overnight, Gov. Ralph Northam announced in a news release Monday morning.

“We should all be proud of this important step forward for our Commonwealth and our country,” Northam said in a statement. “The Confederacy is a symbol of Virginia’s racist and divisive history, and it is past time we tell our story with images of perseverance, diversity and inclusion.

The process of removing the statue had been underway for months.

Northam earlier this year established the Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol, which was tasked with “studying the removal and replacement of the Robert E. Lee statue,” the news release says. In July, the commission voted unanimously to remove the statue from the U.S. Capitol building.

The decision came amid a renewed push to remove Confederate symbols across the United States and amid nationwide protests in response to the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died on Memorial Day after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

“Confederate images do not represent who we are in Virginia, that’s why we voted unanimously to remove this statue,” State Sen. Louise Lucas said in the release. “I am thrilled that this day has finally arrived, and I thank Governor Northam and the Commission for their transformative work.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the removal of the statue “welcome news.”

“The halls of Congress are the very heart of our Democracy, and the statues within the Capitol should embody our highest ideals as Americans,” she wrote in a statement.

The statue will be relocated to the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond, the release says.

For 111 years, it stood next to a statue of George Washington, Virginia’s other contribution to the collection. Now, its spot will be filled by a statue of civil rights trailblazer Barbara Rose Johns.

At age 16, Johns led a student walkout in 1951 at Robert Russa Moton High School in Farmville in protest of the conditions at the all-Black school compared to those at the all-white school nearby, Farmville High School.

Her protest sparked a lawsuit that would later become one of the cases reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court in the landmark Brown v. Board of Education in Topeka decision that ruled segregation as unconstitutional in 1954, the news release says.

“As of this morning, Virginia will no longer honor the Confederacy in the halls of the United States Capitol,” Delegate Jeion Ward, who sponsored legislation creating the commission, said in the release. “When I think of Barbara Johns, I am reminded of how brave she was at such a young age. It’s time for us to start singing the songs of some of the Virginians who have done great things that have gone unnoticed.”

A sculptor will be commissioned once the Virginia General Assembly votes to approve the replacement. Northam has introduced a budget of $500,000 to replace the statue.

Each state is allowed to display two statues in the National Statuary Collection.

Thirty-five of the 100 statues are included in the National Statuary Hall, according to the Architect of the Capitol. The others are displayed throughout the building as the collection outgrew the hall in 1933.

If approved, Johns would be the only teenager represented in the collection, the release says.