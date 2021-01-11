National

Jeep flips in front of cop because of ‘small amount of frost,’ Nebraska video shows

A tense video shows a Jeep spin out of control in front of a state trooper before flipping into a ditch.

Nebraska State Patrol dash cam video captured footage of the driver on Interstate 80 west of Lincoln on Monday morning when suddenly the vehicle weaved to one side of the road and then the other.

The trooper slowed down and avoided a collision as the driver apparently struggled to gain control. Then the Jeep flipped once on the side of the interstate and came to a stop.

“Even a small amount of frost can cause problems on the roadway,” Nebraska State Patrol said. “When there’s any kind of frozen precipitation on the ground, use extra caution on the road.”

Neither the driver nor passenger sustained any injuries in the crash because both wore seat belts, authorities said.

Read Next
Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service