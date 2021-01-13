Snow cave collapses and kills 17-year-old Boy Scout, Colorado officials say

A 17-year-old on a Boy Scouts camping trip in Colorado died after getting trapped in snow, officials say.

A 17-year-old Boy Scout died after a snow cave collapsed and trapped him, news outlets reported.

Josh Miko, a member of Boy Scout Troop 22 in Los Alamos, New Mexico, was on a camping trip Saturday in Colorado when a snow cave he was building collapsed, Boy Scouts of America told McClatchy News.

A snow cave is a structure that’s typically built to protect from harsh winter weather, and they are best built in a large snow drift or snow slope, according to Scout Life.

The collapse trapped him in the snow, according to KOAT. Other scouts and adults who were on the trip dug the boy out from under the snow, the news outlet reported.

Miko was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to the Associated Press.

“This is an extremely sad time for our Scouting family following the death of one of our youth members after an incident while camping,” the Great Southwest Council of Boy Scouts of America said in an email to McClatchy News. “We offer our deepest condolences to the Miko family, and we will support them in any way that we can. We appreciate the efforts of the Scouts, volunteers and emergency personnel who responded.”