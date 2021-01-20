MyVPLooksLikeMe celebrated as women, girls rejoice at Kamala Harris’ historic moment

Kamala Harris was sworn as the nation’s first female vice president, and some social media users are reveling in the historic moment.

Dozens of women posted the hashtag #MyVPLooksLikeMe to celebrate Harris, who on Wednesday also became the first Black and Asian-American person to serve as second in command.

In a post about her swearing-in ceremony, one person tweeted: “Cried my eyes out watching this.”

“Honored to be witnessing history,” another Twitter user wrote. “So proud!”

Several photos posted to the social media website appear to show women and girls wearing T-shirts that recognize Harris’ new role. Many of the shirts echoed the hashtag, reading “My VP Looks Like Me.”

They don't understand fully today...but this picture will spark memories and the fact that I wanted them to remember. #KamalaHarrisDay #myvplookslikeme pic.twitter.com/KfLEgOltM6 — Akakery Couture (@Akakery) January 20, 2021

“They don’t understand fully today...but this picture will spark memories and the fact that I wanted them to remember,” said the caption of a photo showing two children.

Some other Twitter users paid tribute to the new vice president with #ChucksAndPearls2021.

The first part of the hashtag is a nod to the Converse sneakers that Harris wore during the 2020 campaign season. She has also been seen with pearls, a tradition from her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, CNN reported.

“Pearls symbolize our founders and pearls symbolize the elegance of women but also pearls are formed in oysters and oysters come from irritation,” sorority member Jill Louis told ”Good Morning America” on ABC. ”They represent resilience and that’s who we are as Alpha Kappa Alpha women.”

On inauguration day, one of the Twitter users celebrating the new vice president posted a photo of Converse propped up in front of a screen that showed Harris.

“Chucks, Coffee, & Kamala,” the social media user wrote.