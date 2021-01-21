At-home wine delivery from American Airlines is now a thing. Here’s how it works

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, an American Airlines Boeing 737 Max jet plane is parked at a maintenance facility in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) AP

American Airlines uncorked a plan Thursday to sell wine that has gone unused because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, the airline announced that it is getting into the home delivery business with a new program called Flagship Cellars, which features wine from an American Airlines collection reserved for passengers who book “Flagship” tickets. Flagship is a high-end ticketing option available only on international and transcontinental flights.

“For wine lovers around the world, wine provides a deeper connection to the places they enjoy visiting,” said Alison Taylor, Chief Customer Officer at American in the release. “We created Flagship Cellars to provide more ways for customers to enjoy our Flagship wine even if they aren’t flying in one of our premium cabins.”

Wine enthusiasts who are looking to taste American Airlines’ “award-winning wines that represent unique regions and flavors from around the world,” can choose from individual bottles (which are priced from $13 to $40), build their own custom box, or choose the $99 monthly subscription plan, which includes three “prestigious” wines and delivery.

Customers can also rack up two AAdvantage Miles for every dollar spent.

American hopes that the new program will “bring in about $40,000 to $50,000 in sales during the first three months of the year” an AA spokesperson said to CNN.

“Though revenue is important, Flagship Cellars is more so a way of engaging with customers, even when they are not traveling with us,” a spokesperson said to CNN.”It also gives them a taste of what you can enjoy in Flagship First or Flagship Business.”