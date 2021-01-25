Sylvester Stallone puts California megamansion on market for $130 million. Take a look

Since actor Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin have ditched the West Coast for the coastal loveliness of Palm Beach, Florida, they seem to have no more use for their Beverly Hills megamansion, so they listed it for a whopping $130 million, according to multiple reports.

Real estate agent Ben Bacal of Revel Real Estate announced the pricey listing via his Instagram Live and gave a “behind the scenes” peek at the massive estate that comes with a startling amount of memorabilia from one of Stallone’s most iconic film franchises.

Rocky statue Screen grab from @benbacalestates

The beautiful 21,000-square-foot estate rests on a 3.5-acre spread in the Beverly Hills Park area and comes with eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, the New York Post reported.

“The home is next door to Sumner Redstone’s former estate and has a long, gated driveway. In addition to the main house, there is also a two-bedroom guest house, and an ‘extensive service wing,’” the New York Post reported. “The main house has views of the canyons and the city and surrounding it are a putting course and swimming pool.”

According to Architectural Digest, this new listing comes less than a year after Stallone sold another of his California homes.

Real estate website Dirt noted that the price of this megamansion seems “exceedingly aggressive” since the highest price a home in Beverly Park had sold for was $40 million. Stallone’s listing isn’t the most expensive in the neighborhood, however. That honor goes to Villa Firenze, which is listed at $160 million.

Stallone is best known for a plethora of characters he’s portrayed over the years, including boxer Rocky Balboa from the “Rocky” film series (1976-2018) and John Rambo, a PTSD-plagued former soldier from the “Rambo” franchise.