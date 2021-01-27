Beloved Austin pediatrician held hostage, slain by terminally ill doctor who sought work, police say

AUSTIN, Texas — They were born two months apart in the late 1970s, went on to pursue the same area of medicine and eventually wound up in the same city at the same time.

But before a seemingly random encounter last week, the two pediatricians found dead after a hostage standoff Tuesday in Central Austin did not appear to know each other, nor did the trajectory of their lives appear to be headed in the same direction.

Looking for work after recently arriving to town from California, Dr. Bharat Narumanchi walked into the offices of the Children's Medical Group last Friday and inquired about an unpaid administrative job, according to witnesses and police statements. He spoke to staff members about a recent diagnosis for Stage 4 metastatic cancer and articulated his desire to volunteer in the final three to four months doctors had given him, according to a staff member.

Four days later, Narumanchi returned to the office, only this time with two duffel bags and two firearms that he used to hold five employees at gunpoint before killing one of the office partners, Dr. Lindley Dodson.

On Wednesday, police and members of the medical community were trying to make sense of tragedy. Questions revolved around the effect that Narumanchi's medical condition might have had on his actions, why he was upset and why he fixated on Dodson — a 43-year-old beloved pediatrician he did not know — but disinterested in the others in the office.

Austin police SWAT officers, who had assembled at the pediatric offices around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, failed numerous times to make contact with Narumanchi. About six hours into the hostage standoff, the SWAT officers breached the building and discovered the bodies of both doctors around 10:45 p.m. Evidence collected at the scene indicated that Narumanchi killed himself after shooting Dodson, police said.

"Dr. Dodson never had direct contact with this man until yesterday," said Victoria Ishaak, who was working in the office when Narumanchi showed up.

Ishaak, who does billing and handles the front desk, said she was surprised when Narumanchi showed up at around closing time, remembering him from days earlier as the doctor who had stopped by to see if the office had any work for him to do. She said, "It took me a few minutes to realize he had a gun."

"He pointed his gun at my co-worker and told her to go get the doctor ... and then he points the gun at me and tells me to go lock the front door," she said.

Ishaak said she ran to a back office to retrieve her keys, but saw a side door was opened and escaped. She said she called 911 and ran to a business next door. About 45 minutes later, she said other staff members in the building had come out. Police say Narumanchi had forced the employees to tie themselves.

"They were released because they were not a doctor," Ishaak said. "This guy did not want anything to do with someone who was not a doctor."

Before entering the building, police used a bullhorn several times to communicate with Narumanchi, but they did not get a response. They then sent a robot fitted with a camera into the building and spotted the bodies.

Dodson, unlike her killer, was thriving personally and professionally. A married mother of three young children, Dodson developed a reputation in the medical community for giving good care to patients' children as well. Karen Vladeck, who took her kids to see Dodson, recalled the doctor making "you feel like you were the only parent there, even though there was a line of kids waiting.”

In 2019, Dodson was named by Super Doctors as one of the state's top pediatricians, an honor Dodson received again in 2020. In the three previous years, the publication named her a Rising Star.

According to online information, Dodson arrived in Austin about 12 years ago after earning her medical degree from Louisiana State University and completing her residency at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital. She attended Washington and Lee University for undergraduate study.

Dr. Jason Gooch, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Austin, said he met Dodson after she arrived in town and started referring to her patients whose children he had delivered.

"In Austin, we're fortunate to have a great number of fantastic pediatricians, but Lindley's one of those folks ... sorry, I'm getting choked up ... Austin lost an amazing doctor," Gooch said. "Patients absolutely adored her."

On Wednesday morning, the area near the West 35th Street office where Dodson practiced with two other pediatricians was quiet. Residents walked dogs. Vehicles could be heard whirring past on MoPac Boulevard (Loop 1), and a crosswalk signal beeped every now and then.

If one didn’t know what happened hours earlier on Tuesday night, they might not have noticed a lone bundle of yellow flowers sitting atop the building’s sign.

One of the office’s windows was boarded up and a neon orange police sticker sealed off part of the front door. A sliver of police tape was visible on the side of the office.

As the morning continued, the number of flowers grew. Pops of pink, orange, yellow, red and white flowers soon dotted the office sign. Two people left flowers on the sign and stood for a moment. They held each other and cried.

Soon, someone wrote a message outside the front door. In white sidewalk chalk, it read: “We love you.”

The case is still under investigation, police said. They are particularly interested in Narumanchi's behavior in the days leading to the shooting. The Travis County medical examiner will be conducting an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

The shooting continued a history of violent or erratic behavior alleged against Narumanchi. In 2012, he was charged with domestic abuse in Hawaii, and the case was later dismissed, court records show.

Court records also detail a contentious child custody battle between Narumanchi and his ex-wife.

In one court filing, Narumanchi comes across as angry and frustrated in seeking to gain full custody of his daughter. He described his ex-wife as "a hapless person from her childhood," who "decided to marry me, a born U.S. citizen and thus gain what she coveted and dreamt of — the U.S. citizenship that eluded her when she lived in the U.S. as a student."

Narumanchi, who represented himself in the legal proceeding, continued, "Now, for God's sake, why and how is it that (she) would bite and hit the family that is instrumental in getting her the U.S. citizenship?"

Public records show Narumanchi lived in several states and, at various times, was licensed to practice medicine in Oklahoma, Connecticut, Wisconsin, Florida and California.

A woman who answered a phone Wednesday at a Santa Ana, Calif., medical office where Narumanchi practiced declined to comment about his employment there.

It's unclear why Narumanchi was in Austin, but online records show he has family here. A woman believed to be his sister is listed as the owner of a home in North Austin. She did not return phone messages seeking comment.

Narumanchi completed his pediatric residency training at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu. Before then, he attended St. George’s University School of Medicine, one of dozens of medical schools in the Caribbean that The New York Times said accept Americans who cannot find a medical school in their home country willing to take them.