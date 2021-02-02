Pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood faces allegations of illegal voting

ATLANTA — Georgia election officials opened an investigation Tuesday into whether L. Lin Wood, a prominent attorney who has promoted conspiracy theories about the presidential election, voted illegally in November.

The secretary of state’s office confirmed the investigation after WSB-TV first reported that Wood had moved to South Carolina.

Wood told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he has lived in Georgia since 1955, and he said he was a legal resident at the time of the Nov. 3 election. Wood said he announced Monday he had changed his residency.

“They’re trying to destroy me because I’m revealing a level of corruption from top to bottom,” Wood said. “(Secretary of State) Brad Raffensperger’s got a lot of problems with people who were not legitimate citizens of Georgia. I’m not one of them.”

Raffensperger and other election officials have repeatedly said there’s no evidence of widespread fraud, and the election results were confirmed by a machine recount and a manual audit of all 5 million paper ballots.

Republican Donald Trump lost the state by nearly 12,000 votes to Democrat Joe Biden.

Wood said he has lived in his Buckhead home since 2014 and began spending more time at his South Carolina property over the last three months.

Under Georgia law, voters who move outside the county where they’re registered lose their eligibility to vote if they moved more than 30 days before an election.

Wood voted in the presidential election during in-person early voting on Oct. 14, according to state election records. He didn’t vote in the U.S. Senate runoffs last month.

