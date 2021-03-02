Ellen DeGeneres lists massive California mansion for $53.5 million. Take a look

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi have listed their 1933 English Tudor mansion in Beverly Hills, California, for a whopping $53.5 million. Screen grab from Realtor.com

One of Hollywood’s biggest power couples has flipped another California house. Comedian Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi are asking $53.5 million for their prodigious 1933 English Tudor mansion in Beverly Hills, multiple news outlets report.

The couple has been flipping estates the past couple years, and the 10,400-square-foot, five-bedroom, nine-bath mansion previously owned by Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine is the latest project, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Dining room Screen grab from Realtor.com

“In 2008 tennis icon Pete Sampras sold the estate for not quite $17 million — more than twice the $8.3 million he paid in 2002 — to ‘Will & Grace’ co-creator Max Mutchnick and entertainment attorney Erik Hyman,” real estate publication Dirt said of the mansion’s prestigious former owners. “The whole shebang was subjected to a sophisticated overhaul and photographed for Elle Décor before it was sold on to Levine and (fashion model Behati) Prinsloo in a 2018 off-market deal valued at a tad more than $33.9 million. So the scuttlebutt goes, Levine and Prinsloo almost immediately caught an incurable case of real estate fickle.

Library area Screen grab from Realtor.com

“They quickly arranged a profitable off-market deal and sold to DeGeneres and de Rossi, for $42.5 million, in favor of an even more expansive compound in Pacific Palisades that they picked up for nearly $32 million from divorced Tinseltowners Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck.”

The massive estate features formal living spaces with steel-framed windows and doors, a two-story foyer with reclaimed wood floors, a 50-foot living room, a wood-paneled library, gourmet kitchen, movie theater and a gym. There is also a swimming pool, tennis court and guest house on the property.

DeGeneres is one of the world’s most well-known comedians who hit it big in her younger years as a stand-up comic. Currently, she hosts an award-winning talk show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” She married “Arrested Development” actor de Rossi in 2008.