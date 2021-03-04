Comedian Jimmy Fallon’s New York penthouse on the market for $15 million. Take a look

“The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” host has put his NYC penthouse on the market for $15 million. Screen grab from Sothebysrealty.com

“The Tonight Show” host and “Saturday Night Live” alumni Jimmy Fallon has put his prismatic New York City penthouse on the market, according to Sotheby’s International Realty and multiple news sources.

Bar area Screen grab from Sothebysrealty.com

The nearly 5,000-square-foot pad with six bedrooms and five bathrooms and killer Manhattan views is listed for $15 million. The penthouse was actually a project that was put together slowly over the last two decades, The Wall Street Journal reported.

View Screen grab from Sothebysrealty.com

The comedian bought his first one-bedroom apartment in the building for $850,000 in 2002, which ended up being the first piece, according to WSJ. In the end, Fallon and his wife combined four units spread over three floors in the co-op building located on the east side of Manhattan’s Gramercy Park, the news outlet reported.

Sitting room Screen grab from Sothebysrealty.com

“There’s something funky to see everywhere you look,”6sqft.com said, as Fallon filled it with antique treasures from across the globe.

Stairs Screen grab from Sothebysrealty.com

The place opens up to a foyer, living room, kitchen, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a home office on the seventh floor, the New York Post said.

Bedroom Screen grab from Sothebysrealty.com

“A custom-designed staircase joins the three levels — and below it is a children’s playroom with monkey bars and a chalkboard wall for the couple’s young daughters,” the Post reported. “The apartment is both eclectic and colorful in its appearance, reportedly filled with cubbyholes, narrow corridors and secret passageways. Nearly every wall is dressed in art and vintage wallpaper.”

Playroom Screen grab from Sothebysrealty.com

The eighth floor comes complete with a “saloon room” and a home gym while the ninth floor features the primary suite with a skylight and wet bar, according to the listing.

FILE - In this April 23, 2019 file photo, Jimmy Fallon attends the Time 100 Gala in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) Charles Sykes Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Fallon came to fame on “SNL” and moved over to late night television in 2009, hosting “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” before moving over to “The Tonight Show” in 2014, according to Biography.com