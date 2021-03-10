150-year-old Kentucky bridge destroyed by fire, photos show. The sheriff wants answers

A covered bridge in Washington County, Kentucky, was destroyed in a fire Tuesday, photos show. Washington County Sheriff's Office

A 150-year-old covered bridge was destroyed in a massive fire Tuesday night, Kentucky officials said.

Photos from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office show the Mt. Zion Covered Bridge engulfed in flames around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The bridge, built in 1871, was the longest multi-span covered bridge in Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Tourism website.

“The bridge was a historical landmark and saddens many in our community over its loss,” the sheriff said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheriff Jerry Pinkston at 859-339-5400.

Additional photos posted to Facebook show what the bridge looked like before the fire — and after the flames destroyed it. Many people said it was a popular destination for bikers to ride through.

The bridge is located about 50 miles southwest of Lexington.