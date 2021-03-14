A table for presentations and buffets might collapse. About 43,000 have been recalled

The table holding the food at the cookout shouldn’t collapse when Aunt Bunny or Uncle Mario leans on it. That’s why Lifetime recalled 43,000 6-foot Seminar Tables.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The brace arms can fail to lock the table legs into place and the table can collapse, posing an injury risk to consumers.”

One customer found 11 tables with this problem, the alert said.

The problem area in the recalled Lifetime table. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

This covers model No. 80176, a 6-foot long, 18-inch wide, 28-inch high table, made Aug. 7, 2016 (16220) through and June 23, 2020 (20175). The manufacturing date is on the green label on the underside of the table in a number made by the last two numbers of the manufacturing year followed by the number of that day. So, Aug. 7, 2016 is “16220.”

Lifetime’s offering a free repair bracket.

Lifetime seminar table repair bracket U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

To get the repair bracket or have any questions answered, call Lifetime at 800-292-3865, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Eastern time or email customercare@lifetime.com.